Holiday Parade route

The Parade of Lights is set for Saturday night. Here is the parade route:

It starts on East Garfield heading west through the Avera Oahe Manor parking lot, then turns south on Harrison Street to Commercial Avenue. The parade will head west on Commercial to Main Street, then north on Main to the highway in front of the 212 Mini Mall, where it goes east on the highway one block to Exene Street at Gas N Goodies. From there it heads south to finish at the Legion for the firemen’s brisket feed.

The weather usually is great for the parade, but if it isn’t and the parade is not held, it will be posted on the Potter County News facebook page and website at www.pottercountynews.com.

-Molly McR