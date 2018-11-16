Holiday vendor and craft show Saturday at Legion

If deer hunting isn’t your thing, Saturday, Nov. 17 is a good time to head to the Legion Building in Gettysburg for a holiday vendor and craft show.

The Holiday Extravaganza Vendor and Craft Show will get underway with booths being set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a variety of products and ideas for gifts and personal pampering to help get ready for the holiday season.

There are several vendors scheduled to be at the event so make plans to attend. Be sure to check out the specials in all the retail stores through town that day, too!