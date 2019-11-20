Holiday vendor and craft show Saturday

If deer hunting isn’t your thing, Saturday, Nov. 23 is a good time to head to the Legion Building in Gettysburg for the annual holiday vendor and craft show.

The Holiday Extravaganza Vendor and Craft Show will get underway with booths being set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Margot Lake, who is organizing this year’s event, the craft and vendor fair will feature a variety of products and ideas for gifts and personal pampering to help get ready for the holiday season. There will be handmade crafts and creations, food and coffee items, and boutique products to help fill out your holiday “wish lists.”

There are several vendors scheduled to be at the event so make plans to attend. Be sure to check out the specials in all the retail stores in Gettysburg through town that day, too.