Four houses in Gettysburg were selected to receive $50 each in Chamber Cash from the local Chamber and MDU. While you’re out checking the holiday lights, be sure to drive by the winners selected by the Chamber. The four homes selected this year are Jim and Judy Brown on South Harrison, Cathy and Kerry Larson on Dakota Street, Mike and Kim Goebel on Holly Drive, and Mike and Marilyn Whiteis on Hilltop Drive.