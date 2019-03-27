Holy Rocka Rollaz concert Saturday, March 30 at Legion

The High Plains Concert Series season finale will take a trip back to the fantastic 50s with The Holy Rocka Rollaz held on Saturday, March 30 at the Legion Community Building.

The high energy, family friendly performance brings back the sound, look, and nostalgia of the treasured era of classic early rock ‘n roll. Tunes made famous by the likes of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Johnny Cash will make the audience of all ages want to get up and dance. From rock ‘n roll to rockabilly beats, the trio got their start playing for inmates at the SD State Penitentiary. From there they have been the hit at car shows, state fairs, and the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, where Buddy Holly played his last show. But fans make it clear that this is no “oldies” band. The trio takes their musical influences from a combination of Buddy Holly and the Stray Cats, with some Ramones and Replacements in the mix.

There will be a lasagna dinner served at 6 p.m. before the show for those attending the program. The meal is a free will donation and is available to people purchasing show tickets. The show starts at 7:30.

Memberships for the upcoming season will also be sold at the program that Saturday night.

-MMcR