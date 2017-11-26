Home and vehicle burglaries reported

Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger advises Gettysburg residents to lock their property.

His office received reports of items being stolen from homes in both the East Commercial Avenue and East Logan Avenue areas of town. The homes were unlocked at the time.

“Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in now,” he said while encouraging citizens to lock their houses when not at home.

The reports indicated that the burglaries took place either in the daytime while residents were gone or in the early evening when the homes were obviously empty. No damage has been reported, and no forced entry was made. He also has received reports of entry into vehicles where items have been taken.

“Be vigilant,” said Sheriff Hamburger. “If anything is out of place, report it to us. If you see something suspicious, let us check into it.”

He also said that it is important for people to contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Department to report anything suspicious, and said that posting on facebook is not a report. The staff is not watching social media pages for incident reports. He asked that people come to his office in the county courthouse to file a report or call 765-9405. Of course, dial 911 for an emergency.

Sheriff Hamburger did say that they have some leads in the incidents, and are continuing to investigate.

-Molly McRoberts