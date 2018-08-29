Homecoming fun at Gettysburg High next week

With just a week into the new school year, Gettysburg High School is getting ready for the annual Battler homecoming celebration that gets underway next week, Sept. 4-7.

This year’s parade is following a theme of “The Battlers Got Game!” which covers everything from game shows to board and video games.

Members of the community are invited to join in next Friday’s parade which starts at 1:30 p.m. If you plan to have an entry in the parade, please email the school at tember.johnson@k12.sd.us or call at 765-2436 by Friday morning at 9 a.m. to let them know you plan to participate and to make sure to get on the line up list. Principal Wendy Smith asks that float information be provided including the business name, a contact name and phone number, and any information about the float that can be read during the parade.

This year there will be a new parade route. The parade runs from west to east this year, starting on Main and Commercial and will end with floats going past the manor so the residents may also enjoy the parade. Don’t worry, though — those who are walking in the parade will be done on the corner of Commercial and East St, by the Schatz Electric building (or the old Schlachter Lumber corner for those who are old school).

Parade line up starts around 1 p.m. on the west side of Commercial Avenue and those entering floats will be contacted by the school with the line up order. Following the parade, a pep rally will be held at the school gym.

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the week will kick off with coronation on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 in the GHS gym. Coronation will be followed by the football jersey auction and burning of the “G.” The royalty candidates selected by the student body are queen candidates Amber Flatt, Miya McCloud, Autumn Wieseler, and Paige Worth, with king candidates Kolten Kirby, Cole Nafziger, Shad Sharp, and Dawson Simon. Last year’s king and queen, Gage Weller and Karen Smith, will be at coronation to crown the new royalty. Crown bearers from the first grade class are Declan Morin and Anastasia Penrod.

The GHS Student Council announced the dress-up days for the week which start off with Opposite Day on Tuesday, Favorite Holiday on Wednesday, followed by Beach Bash on Thursday. Friday will be Battler Pride Day.

Sports are a big part of homecoming, and there is something for every Battler fan going on throughout the week. On Thursday, the Lady Battlers will host Faulkton with the JV team starting at 6:30 p.m, and on Saturday of that week they will host Miller at the same time. The cross country team will head to the Ipswich Invitational on Sept. 8, starting at 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 7 will be the big day for the Mighty Potter County Battlers when they take on Parkston for the homecoming game with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Battler Field.

Class reunions are scheduled for the weekend, along with other family reunions and celebrations.

