Homecoming games and parade

This year’s parade is following a holiday theme of “Tis the Season for a Battler Victory!” Members of the community are invited to join in Friday’s parade which starts at 1:30 p.m. If you plan to have an entry in the parade, email the school at Lexy.Gimbel@k12.sd.us or call at 765-2436 by Friday morning at 9 a.m. to get on the line up list.

In an effort to be more inclusive for the community’s older residents, the parade will travel from west to east, starting on Main and Commercial with floats going past the manor so the residents may also enjoy the parade. Don’t worry, though — those who are walking in the parade will be done on the corner of Commercial and East St, by the Schatz Electric building (or the former Schlachter Lumber and Scheifelbein Apartments corner for those who are old school).

The homecoming games start on Thursday night with the Lady Battler volleyball team hosting Mobridge/Pollock at the GHS gym starting at 6:30 p.m. The Battler football team will host the Sully Buttes Chargers at Battler Field on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff. If you can’t make it to the games, they will be livestreamed at www.pottercountynews.com and on the school’s cable access channel 387.

Class reunions are scheduled for the weekend, along with other family reunions and celebrations. Be sure to watch next week’s edition of the News for pictures and reports on the homecoming fun.