Homecoming in the days of COVID

Homecoming at GHS looked a little different this year, but the school followed the theme of “Covid…The Show Must Go On!” and after a week’s delay because of the pandemic, festivities got underway on Monday, Sept. 28 with coronation at the old school gym. Although one of the candidates attended by computer screen while safely quarantined, and only around 75 people from students, friends, and family donned masks to attend the event, the show went on with Queen Rachel Goebel and King Kayden Ahlemeier chosen by the high school students to reign over the week’s activities. Pictured from left are candidates Brayden Schlachter (Julene and Michael), Dylan Drew (Sheri Drew/Deryk Drew), Ethan Pitlick (Chad and Kayla) on the computer tablet, first grade crown bearer Nash Fischer (Tyler and Kelsey), King Kayden (Jamie Ahlemeier/Kevin Ahlemeier), Queen Rachel (Angela Gerber/Bob Goebel), first grade crown bearer Emma Lake (Ryan and Margot), candidates Abbie Larson (Jessica and Doug), Leah Mogard (Marie and Dave), and Madison Wigart (Melissa and Daylon). GHS Principal Mrs. Wendy Smith served as emcee, and the crowners were senior classmates Ashley Wigart (Melissa and Daylon) and Neeka Dillard.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS