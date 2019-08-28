Homecoming next week

Gettysburg High School is getting ready for the annual Battler homecoming celebration next week, Sept. 3-6.

This year’s parade is following a holiday theme of “Tis the Season for a Battler Victory!” Members of the community are invited to join in next Friday’s parade which starts at 1:30 p.m. If you plan to have an entry in the parade, email the school at Lexy.Gimbel@k12.sd.us or call at 765-2436 by Friday morning at 9 a.m. to get on the line up list.

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the week will kick off with coronation on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 in the GHS gym. Coronation will be followed by the football jersey auction and burning of the “G.”

The GHS Student Council announced the dress-up days for the week which start off with Christmas on Tuesday, Halloween on Wednesday, and Fourth of July on Thursday. Friday will be Battler Pride Day.

Class reunions are scheduled for the weekend, along with other family reunions and celebrations.