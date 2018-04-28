Hospital auxiliary plans “no show” spring fundraiser

For years, the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary put on a spring fling event for their annual fundraiser. In more recent years, they invited the community to stay at home, relax, and enjoy the spring evenings, but still donate to the “No Show” spring fling.

This year the funds raised by the Avera Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary will be used to purchase a new trauma stretcher for the hospital.

Plus, for every ticket that is purchased, the buyer has a chance to win a six pack of homemade kuchen!

See page 6 for more details on the fundraiser to purchase needed equipment for the hospital. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, May 1.