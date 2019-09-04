Hospital groundbreaking Monday

In February, Avera announced plans to raise funds for a new 21,000 square foot hospital and clinic in Gettysburg.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the community is invited to join the groundbreaking celebration for the Avera Missouri River Health Center building project.

The event will be held at the current Avera Gettysburg Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided to the first 300 attendees.

Avera is contributing $9 million to the $12 million project. Since the February announcement, Potter County communities have raised more than $2.6 million toward the $3 million capital campaign.

“This facility will expand and enhance the quality of health services available locally,” said Robert Sheckler, Avera Gettysburg Hospital Administrator. “The Avera Missouri River Health Center will no doubt better our community and improve the lives of patients and their families throughout our area.”

Unfortunately, not all trips to the doctor are planned. When a crisis arises, immediate medical care can be the difference between life and death. That’s why Avera is committed to building a first class emergency room facility at the new Avera Missouri River Health Center.

“One of the advantages of a state-of-the-art ER in Gettysburg will be the close relationship between our emergency care teams and Careflight,” said Emergency Medicine Service Line Administrator Lee Bollock. “The quick and seamless care our flight crews provide will be an essential part of emergency care for Gettysburg and the surrounding area.”

There have been more than 100 successful emergency flights out of Gettysburg in the past three years.

“If we want to see those trends continue, we need to invest in the kind of infrastructure that will stabilize patients and enable them to be airlifted,” Bollock said.

The Avera Missouri River Health Center project comes at a critical time for rural health care. A 2019 study by the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation showed that rural emergency department visits grew by 50 percent from 2005 to 2016, demonstrating the core role of emergency care in rural areas.

The Avera Missouri River Health Center will also be a site for eCARE Emergency, which gives local providers immediate access to emergency medical specialists at the touch of a button.

If you would like to help provide quality emergency care by making a commitment to the Avera Missouri River Health Center project, contact the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593.