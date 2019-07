Ron Tanner was presented the Best of Show trophy at the 17th annual Dakota Kruzers summer run car show on Saturday, June 29. The trophy was given to Tanner by Gettysburg Snow Queen Avery Dutt, while car club members Angie Vetter, John Zuber, and John Tanner cheered his win. Although it was pretty cool to have the Snow Queen at the car show this year, it didn’t help with the summer weather, which had temperatures hovering close to 100 degrees during the car show.