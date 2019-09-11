Hoven Bazaar Saturday evening

Hoven St. Anthony’s Altar Society members are finalizing plans for their church’s annual bazaar which again promises food and fun for all ages.

“Harvesting Faith” is this year’s theme, and guests will also have the opportunity to welcome St. Anthony’s new priest, Father Darin Schmidt. Doors open at Hoven’s American Legion Hall on Main St. at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The “Cathedral on the Prairie” weekend Mass that day begins at 4:30.

Parish cooperation and area-wide support including donations from over 40 individuals and businesses, drew over 100 items ranging from cold cash to unique items featured in this year’s Paddlewheel categories. Raffle tickets have been on sale in the Hoven area for weeks and will also be available at the bazaar. Prizes this year are a 32” smart TV, $100 cash, a fire pit, and a Bluetooth speaker. The winner does not have to be present to win.

Several events, all geared toward family fun, run simultaneously with the meal. That includes two separate game rooms for children, including the ever-popular cakewalk, plus there will be Nevada pull-tabs, and Bob Keller will be offering unlimited chances for nine Paddlewheel categories in the main Legion Hall room.