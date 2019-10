Hoven High School’s homecoming week got underway this week with the HHS homecoming parade was rescheduled from Friday, Oct. 11 starting at 1:30 p.m. to Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. due to the predicted snow.

The volleyball team played on Tuesday in Hoven against Herreid/Selby Area, but it happened after the News was on the press so there will be a report in next week’s paper. On Friday, the homecoming football game in Hoven will be against the Warner Monarchs with a 7 p.m. kickoff.