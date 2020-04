A Hoven man died following an ATV accident on a farm west of town Sunday, April 19.

According to Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, shortly after 9 p.m. emergency services were dispatched to a four-wheeler accident in a pasture south of the residence. Travis Karst, age 39, was transported to the Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Karst and his wife, Jodie, are owners of New Creations in downtown Gettysburg.