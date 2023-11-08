How does it grow…

I’m looking forward to the community garden.

I have garden space and will likely never need a space there, but I want others get a chance to experience gardening. I look out the window of the News and can imagine how nice it will look, and picture folks in sun hats and flower-patterned gloves tending to their plants, chatting while pulling weeds and swapping salad ideas.

Okay, so maybe the salad swapping is a little “mulch”…

Coming from an ag community, it’s not surprising that the need to farm, even on a small garden scale, is a natural “feel good” activity, and I’m delighted by the number of people I hear who sound enthusiastic about the project — whether they will use it or not. It’s still a good thing for our little town.

The garden group has been doing some fundraising, and recently sent out letters asking for donations to help with the project. It’s surprising how much one needs to start gardening — it’s way more than just a garden space. This will have raised beds for the plants (and gardener’s knees and backs), a watering system, gardening equipment, and a fence around it, and those are just some of the very basics. Once it is set up, there will be some on-going maintenance expenses — so the point is that every bit helps.

I think we realized this was going to become a reality when the first donation came in from longtime Gettysburg resident and former school teacher, Dan Sheldon. Dan hasn’t lived in Gettysburg for many years, but still feels a connection to “home” and is one of those people who is part of the solution.

He called a few weeks back after reading about the community garden in the PCN, and said that when he was teaching at GHS he had a class that had thought about a community garden project but it never was completed. Now, he thought, he could still help even if he couldn’t be there to do it. He asked, “Would $1,000 help get things started?”

Yes, as it turns out. That would help a bunch.

A few days later the garden group opened an account with their “seed” money from an old friend who sent a note that read simply, “Lots of success! Cheers!”

Something so simple sent a wave of excitement through the group, and now they are building on that. Donations are coming in and the garden group is working toward its initial goal of $20,000 to get it ready for spring planting.

Every bit helps and is appreciated. Marcia Liebig, Danny Forgey, and Maralee Shoup are spearheading the Growing Gettysburg Garden Club project. If you have questions,just ask — and I am confident when you walk away from a visit with them, you’ll be excited about it, too! molly@pottercountynews.com

605-769-1180