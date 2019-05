Graduation is set for Saturday, May 18 and the GHS seniors were treated to their first taste of it on Friday, May 10 when they visited the Avera Oahe Manor in their caps and gowns. Cousins Calen Decker (Kari and Rick) and Kolten Kirby (Kelly and Renee) grinned as they enjoyed cookies decorated with their 2019 graduation year that were shared with the students courtesy of the manor staff.