HuntSAFE course for young hunters next week in Gettysburg

A HuntSAFE (Safety And Firearms Education) course will be held in Gettysburg Aug. 7, 8, 9, and 10 for persons age 11 and up.

Youngsters under age 11 may participate, but will not be issued a certification card.

The three primary objectives for the course are to teach safe handling of firearms; to develop safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters; and to certify persons under the age of 16, making them eligible to apply for hunting licenses.

The Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday classes will be held at the Fire Hall in Gettysburg from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The Field Day class on Saturday, Aug. 10 will take place at the Potter County Sportsman’s Club from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendance at all sessions is required to successfully complete and pass the course, which is required by law of every person ages 11 to 15 who wish to hunt in South Dakota.

The HuntSAFE course is sponsored by the SD Game, Fish and Parks. For additional information contact Conservation Officer Kendyll Jones at 605-730-1568 or Kendyll.Jones@state.sd.us.

-MMcR