I shoe hope we get it right

I saw an entertaining piece on the news about shoe etiquette, which basically addressed the question of what is the protocol when entering someone’s dwelling and whether or not it is appropriate to wear shoes while inside.

In some cultures shoes are expected to be removed. That may be a sign of respect, and if we were fully aware of what we are bringing into a place on the bottom of shoes, it might also be considered a health risk.

That made me wonder how those who don’t believe in health benefits like vaccines might feel about wearing shoes.

Honestly, I have no idea how that would go.

Some of the no-shoes-inside folks offer slippers to make guests feel more comfortable. I imagine wearing someone else’s footwear might not be as comfy as it sounds. Would they also offer contact lenses or underwear to share?

Then there was a school of thought that asking someone to remove shoes is suggesting their floor has more value than their guests.

I guess there are some pretty nice floors out there.

The people who don’t like ditching footwear may be thinking along the lines of — gosh…it’s a floor. What is its job? Isn’t part of it to be a platform for walking from room to room?

I’m not a good one to answer. We have dog. And a broom. It’s not a big deal. I also think the ideal kitchen floor pattern would include muddy boot and paw prints; largely in part because it would be funny to see the look of horror from the shoes-off visitors.

Then, of course, I’d have to insist they take off their shoes the first time they visited. Now that’s comedy!

Take care.