GHS senior Cole Nafziger (Deb and Kris) gets a sticker from election worker Delores Wickersham that showed he voted today. It was the first time for nine members of the senior class, who were brought to the polls on Tuesday morning, Nov. 6 by the high school government teacher, Mr. Keith Scott. The entire class came to see how the process works, while some of their classmates participated in the election. Senior Calen Decker (Rick and Kari) waited his turn to put his ballot in the box. Scan this photo with the PCNews app to see more of democracy in action.

Photo and video by Molly McRoberts