Ice fishing tourney Saturday

The Potter County Sportsman’s Club hosts its second annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The tournament is open to two-person teams who will fish through the ice for the largest total weight of up to six walleyes, in addition to one fish of any species to be weighed for the “big fish” contest. The fishing is open to all waters. Prizes will be awarded for the total weight and biggest any fish contests, along with door prizes drawn at random for those registered.

There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, but those who register by midnight on Thursday, Feb. 1 get in at half the price of those who sign up after that until the morning of the tournament. There will be two divisions this year, with one for spearing and fishing, and another for hook and line fishing only.

The contestants will sign-in on Feb. 3 at Forest City Outdoors, which is located 1.5 miles off of US Hwy 212 on the way to East Whitlock State Recreation Area. All fishing is subject to South Dakota state fishing regulations.

The sign-in at Forest City Outdoors starts at 6:30 a.m. and the catch must be weighed in by 6:30 p.m. at the same place. The public is welcome to attend the weigh-ins.

For registration information see the ad in last week’s PCNews or check the sportsman’s club facebook page.

-Molly McRoberts