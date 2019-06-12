Iditarod musher and sled dog presentation Friday at school

As part of the Potter County Library summer reading program, a free program featuring an Iditarod sled musher and her dog will be presented Friday morning at the school.

Karen Land, who is a veteran racer in the world famous dog sled race held in Alaska, will give a presentation on Friday, June 14 starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Gettysburg School Commons. She will be there with her trusty sled dog, Noggin, to tell guests about their experiences from the trail of the 1,150 mile trek.

She and her team competed three times in the Iditarod from 2002 through 2004.

Noggin doesn’t look like the typical “sled dog” pictured in the movies, but was one of the “string” of dogs that made up Land’s team. The dogs are strong, lean, high performance, endurance athletes that weigh only about 50 pounds. They pull a sled that is weighted with around 200 pounds of gear, along with several pounds of raw meat for the dogs to get them between checkpoints. She also describes how changes in the weather, particularly warm weather causing the ice to melt, forced the race to move further north during one of her treks.

Land no longer races with the sled dogs, but instead is a wilderness advocate, writer, and speaker, who travels to libraries and schools across the country.

The event is free through the Potter County Library summer reading program and open to the public. For more information, contact the Potter County Library, or come to GHS on Friday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m.

-MMcR