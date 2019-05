If the weather warms up as predicted, the Gettysburg Swimming Pool will open for the summer on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m.

The pool manager is Nadine Simon, with Sasha Cordell, Dylan Drew, Leah Mogard, Joey Wheeler, Logan Decker, and Alex Martinez as lifeguards. Pool hours are set for 1-5:30 p.m., and evening hours from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Check the ad on page 7 for additional information.