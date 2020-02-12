In the books

Students from the Gettysburg High School senior class spent Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4 getting a first hand look at how county government works as part of the student government day. The annual event is organized through the cooperation of the American Legion Post 135 and GHS government instructor Mr. Keith Scott. The students spend the afternoon with elected and appointed officials in Gettysburg after joining them for lunch provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. Jenna Robbennolt (Rena and Brian) spent the afternoon in the Register of Deeds office with deputy ROD Amy Wager and ROD Dugger Storkson. The books in the office have records of all deeds throughout the years in Potter County.