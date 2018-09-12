In the news…

In what can best be described as a “freak accident,” this driverless vehicle backed into the Potter County News office on Friday morning. The vehicle was left running in front of the bakery downtown and backed across the street, across the vacant lot, and continued to back up until it jumped the curb in front of the PCN and was stopped by the front of the brick building. No one was injured, although structural damage was done to the brick building and the vehicle sustained some damage to the back. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, which led some to question if it could be a homecoming prank, but further investigation and an eye-witness account confirmed that it was not a prank. It was investigated by the Gettysburg Police Department with assistance from the Potter County Sheriff’s Department.