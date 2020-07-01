Independence Day events planned in Gettysburg

Saturday morning the American Legion and VFW Honor Guard, along with the American Legion Auxiliary, will honor area veterans during an outdoor ceremony held at the memorial on the lawn of the Potter County courthouse in Gettysburg. The program will be held at 10 a.m. with a wreath being placed at the memorial, along with a salute and the playing of Taps.

Following that, a presentation of the Quilts of Valor will be made through the American Legion Auxiliary. The quilts, which are made by members of the Prairie Quilters, will be presented by family members. The outdoor program is being done in a safe, socially distanced manner and is being presented on July 4th due to the cancellation of the Memorial Day program in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday evening, from 7 p.m. until midnight, the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a community party complete with a band, beer garden, and fireworks at the city park. The event will be held at the band shell. There is no charge for the event, and donations are being accepted for the fireworks.

Bad weather forced the cancellation of the firemen’s ball last fall, and again in the winter. The annual car show scheduled for last weekend was cancelled due to the coronavirus, and other summer events have been limited due to the pandemic. To balance that, the fire department organized an outdoor event for people who feel comfortable to socialize and celebrate the 4th of July.

The event is not a fundraising effort for the fire department, but is done to show their appreciation to the community for the ongoing support.

The fireworks show at the city park will be put on by the fire department through fireworks purchased with donations to the Chamber of Commerce annual fireworks show. Donations for the display may dropped off at Bank of the West Fireworks Account, or mailed to the Chamber Fireworks Fund, PO Box 33, Gettysburg, SD 57442.