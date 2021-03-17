Is it time?

PHOTO BY ERIKA RAUSCH

Second grader Cashton Rausch (Chad and Erika) kept an eye on the side of the mats, and looked like he was checking to see if it was time to get up to celebrate his win. He placed third in the Bantam 50 division at the Region 2 tournament on Saturday, which drew a big crowd to town and included 519 AAU wrestlers for the Region 2 youth tournament. The win earned Cashton a trip to the state AAU tourney in Rapid City later this month. See page 14 for more results from the big event.