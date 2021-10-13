Isabelle Beckler, 87, of Seneca, died Sept. 21, 2021, at Faulkton Senior Living. A funeral Mass was held Sept. 25 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Father Randy Phillips presiding. Burial followed in St. Boniface Cemetery, Seneca.

Isabelle Keller was born March 10, 1934 near Linton, ND to Bernard and Margaret (Feist) Keller. Her family moved to a farm between Onaka and Seneca, SD. She received her education at a rural country school.

On May 14, 1955, Isabelle married Kenneth Beckler.

Isabelle helped on the family farm, and worked at nursing homes in both Gettysburg and Faulkton.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Seneca where she was active in the altar society and teaching. When St. Boniface closed, Isabelle transferred her membership to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Faulkton.