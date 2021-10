March 10, 1934 -Sept. 21, 2021

Isabelle Beckler, age 87, of Seneca, died Sept. 21, 2021, at Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral Mass was held Sept. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Father Randy Phillips presiding. Burial followed in St. Boniface Cemetery, Seneca.

Memorials may be directed to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, PO Box 394, Faulkton, SD 57438, or given for Masses in Isabelle’s honor.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Isabelle’s arrangements.