It’s FCCLA week

It’s national FCCLA week, which stands for Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and students at the Gettysburg school have fun things planned to help celebrate throughout the week.

Activities this week include everything from elementary coloring contest to a pancake breakfast and ice cream social for the members. Since it is Valentine’s week, there will be some events to coincide with the holiday, and on Thursday, Feb. 13, everyone is encouraged to wear red in support of FCCLA.

The FCCLA officers at the school are president Sasha Cordell and vice president Dylan Drew. The adviser for the organization is Ms. LaNae Fuerst.