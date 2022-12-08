Iversens earn National honors

Gettysburg men were recognized for their old west style sharp shooting during the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) National Championship Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch Shooting Land Run competition held in Oklahoma. The event is part of a shooting sport where the contestants use the style of firearms used in the Old West. Jim Iversen, left, won the national championship in the Gunfighter Senior division, beating out the closest competition by 17 points. His son, Dalton Iversen, earned fifth place honors in the nation in the Gunfighter category. The event was held the weekend of Oct. 21 and qualified the men to compete in the World Championship in Phoenix, Arizona early next year. Jim is a 1979 GHS graduate who competes under the alias of Jack Dalton, and sometimes as Johnny Madrid. Dalton is a 2022 graduate of GHS and competes under the cowboy name of Dutch Thomas. The two have been competitive shooters in the sport for several years, giving them the opportunity to travel together to participate in the old west style events. Watch the News for a full report when they return from the world championship.