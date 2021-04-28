Jack Belkham

Sept. 1, 1937 - April 20, 2021

Jack A. Belkham, 83, of Redfield, SD, died April 20, 2021, at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield. Funeral services were held April 24 at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield with the Rev. John Short officiating. Burial followed in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery.

Jack was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Springfield, MO, to Troy and Agnes (Heffelman) Belkham. He was raised in Grove, OK, by his foster parents, Dow and Hoakie Phoenix. He attended college at Tahlequah, OK, and postgraduate studies in education at Black Hills State College and Arizona State College. Jack was an enrolled tribal member of the Seneca Cayuga Tribe of Grove, OK. He taught and coached in Dupree and Fort Pierre, SD, and worked with the tribal school in Eagle Butte, SD. He was also Principal and then Superintendent at Flandreau Indian School.

Jack married Betty Walker in 1955 in Grove, OK.

Jack married Barbara Roeber on June 2, 1990.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of Tulare, SD; his stepdaughter Nichole (Kelly) Archer of Gettysburg, SD; his sons Larry (Laurie) Belkham of Dupuyer, MT; Gary Belkham of Grove, OK; Joe Belkham of Sherman, TX; and Jeff (Brenda) Belkham of Ft. Pierre, SD, his half-sister Neva (Patrick) Gomez of Bloomington, IL, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield.