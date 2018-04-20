Jacobs estate rep named

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number
PRO-18-03
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss)
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF
ROXANNA R. JACOBS, )
also known as )
ROXANNA JACOBS, )
Deceased………………………….….. )
Notice is given that on April 11, 2018, Rudolph E. Jacobs whose address is 15654 328th Ave., Tolstoy, SD 57475, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Roxanna R. Jacobs, also known as Roxanna Jacobs, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Rudolph E. Jacobs
Rudolph E. Jacobs
Personal Representative
15654 328th Ave.
Tolstoy, SD 57475
(605) 442-2519
Robert D. Houck
Attorney At Law
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-2858
Kathie Westphal
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $51.41
-041918-050318
