Jacobs estate rep named

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-18-03

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss)

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF

ROXANNA R. JACOBS, )

also known as )

ROXANNA JACOBS, )

Deceased………………………….….. )

Notice is given that on April 11, 2018, Rudolph E. Jacobs whose address is 15654 328th Ave., Tolstoy, SD 57475, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Roxanna R. Jacobs, also known as Roxanna Jacobs, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Rudolph E. Jacobs

Rudolph E. Jacobs

Personal Representative

15654 328th Ave.

Tolstoy, SD 57475

(605) 442-2519

Robert D. Houck

Attorney At Law

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-2858

Kathie Westphal

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $51.41

-041918-050318