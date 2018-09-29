Jacqueline Fuhrmann

Jacqueline Jane (Job) Fuhrmann, aged 51, died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2018 at Bowdle Health Care after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 25 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowdle, with Pastor Alois Vogl and Deacon Laurel Vogl leading the service. Organist was Dani Hoffman and ushers were Jeb Schock and Russell Maier.

Jaci was born Nov. 6, 1966 in Gettysburg, daughter of Eileen (Huft) and Evon Job. There Jaci lived along with her two sisters, and brother until relocating to Bowdle in 1973. Her formal education consisted of Macher County School in Gettysburg and Bowdle Public school Graduating Class of 1984. On Aug. 31, 1985 Jaci married Loren Fuhrmann. The couple settled In Aberdeen where she became the loving mother of three children. Living in Aberdeen she worked at Student Loan for several years gaining her great skill for customer service. When her mother got ill in 2008 Jaci moved back to Bowdle to help care for her, this is where she met Kent Wolforth. The couple later moved to Lebanon where they spent 10 years until relocating back to Bowdle to be closer to her family. Living in Lebanon and Bowdle she settled into working as a CNA at nursing homes, which had become her ultimate passion, to care for the elderly. One of Jaci’s favorite past times was to decorate her home, along with spending her summers camping and fishing. She had a one of a kind love her two wiener dogs and three cats; Peanut, Nibby, Penelope, Monkey and Fluffy. Jaci had a pure strength that was undeniable through her smile and constant positive attitude that will never be forgotten.

Jaci’s family includes the love of her life, Kent Wolforth; her parents Evon and Eileen; one son, Brent Fuhrmann of Aberdeen; two daughters of Sioux Falls – Jesscia (Travis) Gallup and Kali Fuhrmann; one brother Wesley (Laura) Job of Aberdeen; two sisters – Jodi (Tom) Leidholt of Aberdeen and Kerry (Harlan) Kopecky of Bowdle; and five grandchildren, Natalie, Alexa, Ryland, Bristol and Ellis.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Jake and Edna Huft and Elmer and Violet Job.

Casketbearers were Jordan Leidholt, Logan Leidholt, and Morgan Leidholt of Aberdeen, Megan Kopecky of Clark, Trent Kopecky of Bowdle and Jonathon Wheeler of Lebanon. Honorary bearers were the Bowdle Hospital Staff and Jaci’s co-workers at the Bowdle Nursing Home.

