James “Jimmy” Archer

James “Jimmy” B. Archer, 77, formerly of Gettysburg, died May 8, 2020 at his home in Sturgis.

He was born Sept. 12, 1942 in Agar, South Dakota to Lloyd Alfred and Susan K. (Tobin) Archer.

A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. MST on Friday, May 15 at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Monday, May 18 at Gettysburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Adel officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the News.