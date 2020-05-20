James Reuer

James A. Reuer, 54, of Hoven, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home in Hoven.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 22 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hoven with Fr. Darin Schmidt presiding. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, May 21 at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in the Memorial Garden Cemetery, Selby.

James Aaron Reuer was born Dec. 10, 1965 to Harvey and Judith (Jordan) Reuer in Gettysburg, SD. He attended Selby High School, graduating in 1985.

Following high school, Jim went to work in the Hoven area, working at the Hoven Cheese Factory. Jim also worked for Keith and Jerry Kaup, JW Simon, and Vogel/Sautner/Boder Trucking before going out on his work, operating Reuer Trucking hauling livestock. He also worked for Hoven Body and Repair, Hoven Coop, and was currently employed by Gary and Jason Nagel.

Jimmy met DeNora Lenz in 1995 and they were married Jan. 29, 1999. They had one daughter, Dasia on Feb. 26, 2002.

Jimmy’s passions were his daughter Dasia, driving truck, making square bales, being with family and friends, going to the river camping, fishing, jet skiing, snowmobiling, and working in his shop.

Jim’s loving spirit made him easy to be around. He never got mad nor said anything bad about anyone. His loving, laughing spirit gave him a heart of gold, one willing to help anyone at any time.

Jim’s life will be cherished by his daughter, Dasia of Hoven; brothers: Randy of Bowdle, Johnny (Carol) of Hayti, Greg of Watertown, and Mark (Kerrie) of Sioux Falls; nine nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Janet; and brother David.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)