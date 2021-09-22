Jane Ann (Gisi) Sautner

Jan. 16, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2021

Jane Ann Sautner, 82, died in Battlement Mesa, CO at her home on Sept. 11, 2021.

Jane was born on Jan. 16, 1939 in Onaka, South Dakota to Jacob and Magdalena Gisi. She attended school at Cresbard Independent School, SD.

On June 10, 1959, she married Raymond John Sautner in Onaka, S.D.

She was retired from the United States Civil Service. She was a Budget Analyst at Peterson AFB and United States Air Force Academy.

Jane is survived by her three children, Serena Kay Jacobs of Battlement Mesa, CO; William Jacob Sautner (Deborah Sautner) of Stevensville, MT; and Julie Marie Boots (William “Chip” Boots) of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, brother George (Kathy) Gisi of Watertown, S.D., and sister Phyllis (Sonny) Wheeler of Custer, S.D.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, and her brother WillIe Gisi.