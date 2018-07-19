Janice K. Cass, 70, of Yankton, died July 11, 2018 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

A funeral Mass was held July 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Larry Regynski officiating.

Janice was born Oct. 1, 1947 in Huron, SD to Wesley and Helen Newlon. They moved to Pierre, SD soon after, where Janice graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1965. In 1966, she met LeRoy Cass, originally of Gettysburg and they married Oct. 21, 1967. They made their home in Pierre until 1997, when they moved to Yankton.

Janice worked at Maryhouse and served lunch to children at St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Pierre. She volunteered as the first director of the Yankton Area Banquet to help feed the hungry. In 2004, she and the Banquet Committee were named Yankton’s Volunteer of the Year. She was also a regent of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, as well as sang with Sweet Adelines.

Janice is survived by her husband; five children: John (Gina) Cass of Moorhead, MN, Mike (Bev) Cass of Rosemount, MN, Brian (Dawn) Cass of North Chesterfield, VA, Steven Cass of Yankton and Becky (Mike) Adams of Yankton; 13 grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.