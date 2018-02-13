Janice Louise Rowe

Janice Louise Rowed died Feb. 6, 2018 at Sarasota, Florida at the age of 95. She was buried Feb. 15 with full military rites at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Janice was born to William and Grace Hinckley at the farm home in Lowell Township of Potter County, SD on Dec. 31, 1922. She attended elementary school at North Lowell and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1940. She attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Her service during WWII included teaching Navy pilots “blind” or instrument flying. After being honorably discharged, she received her realtor license in Washington State.

She married Ralph Rowed on May 16, 1952 at Tacoma, WA. There she managed a gas and tire station, and rental property.

They retired to Florida for her husband’s health.

She is survived by her son Mark of Damascus, MD, three grandchildren, her sister Nina (Marvin) Haag of Gettysburg, SD, and brother Robert Hinckley of Pierre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six siblings.