Janie Harer

Jane Marie Jarratt Harer, 60, died June 20, 2019 after battling ALS.

She was born May 5, 1959 in Cherokee, IA to Charles and Beverly Jarratt. She graduated from the University of South Dakota and worked as a speech therapist and audiologist in Dickinson, ND.

In 1983 she moved to Des Moines, IA and earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education at Drake University.

In 1996 she moved with her family to Grapevine, TX and taught school until health issues forced her to retire in 2008. She also taught Sunday school was a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for children in foster care, and sewed quilts for Project Linus.

She is survived by her husband, Kent Harer, sons Charlie and Joe (Lily), mother-in-law Norma Harer of Gettysburg.

Janie donated her body to science to help those suffering from kidney disease or ALS.

A memorial service was held July 13 at Countryside Bible Church in Southlake, TX.