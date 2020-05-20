Jean Anne Clark Moe, formerly of Gettysburg, age 76, died on May 14, 2020 in North Dakota. She fought a courageous battle with lung cancer. She received the diagnosis May 10, 2019.

Jean was born Jan. 22, 1944 to Archie Sr. and Bess Monroe in Britton, South Dakota. She is preceded in death by Archie Sr., Bess, Dennis, Archie Jr., Brenda, Bobbie Monroe and Casey Clark.

She is survived by Conrad Moe (husband), brother Paul Monroe, son Josh (Margot) Potts, daughter Claudette Monroe, son Jason (Becky) Potts. Grandchildren; Colin, Sarah, Briana, Ryanne, Elle and Eli. Great-grandchildren; Isiah, Raif, Paityn, Cohen and many other step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Jean loved her family and friends. She found joy as a greeter at New Song Church. She was barely 5’ and maxed out at 100 lbs. and was a spit fire of fun; she loved life. Quick with wit and a contagious laugh. In her final months she insisted on doing it her way. It was not surprising to see her climb a ladder, then fall off.

She was extremely creative and was always making something. She painted beautiful pictures, quilted perfect blankets and made hilarious (often offensive) gag gifts.

Jean was giving and loving. She was known to dote on her neighbors, family and friends. She was especially blessed to belong to a sacred group “The Sewing Girls”. They were her primary support during her final days. This brought her and Conrad solace and respite.

Renda of Red River Valley Hospice was an Angel. Her patience, love, and calm demeanor provided comfort to all of us.

Condolences may be directed to the family at Conrad Moe – 704 Bridgeport Drive Unit 1, Bismarck, ND 58504

Funeral arrangements and Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.

DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, ND