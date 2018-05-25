Jeanette Ferne Schock, 84, of Kearney, NE died May 8, 2018 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral Services were held Monday, May 14 at First Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. Burial was at the Kearney Cemetery.

Jeanette was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Lowry, SD to Gottlieb and Lydia (Wolf) Schock. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1952 where she was voted homecoming queen. After she received her teaching certificate for rural teachers at Northern State in Aberdeen, she taught school at North Lowell School in Potter County, SD. On Aug. 15, 1954 she married Dean Hansen of Gettysburg, SD.

She is survived by daughters, Debra Hansen of Lakewood, CO, Kim Hansen of Grand Island, NE, DeeDee McNish and husband Kerry of Kearney; sons, Gary Hansen and Greg Hansen, both of Kearney; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marcella Huber and husband Calvin of Lowry, SD; brother, Quinton Schock and wife Lyla of Arvada, CO.

She was preceded in death by her former husband; brother, Donald Schock, and infant grandson Christopher.

Horner, Lieske, McBride, and Kuhl Funeral Services were in charge of arrangements.