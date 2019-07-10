Jeanine Ann Schlicht

Jeanine Ann (Witt) Schlicht, 89, of Maple Grove, MN died July 3, 2019, at a Minneapolis hospital.

Jeanine was born in Gettysburg, S.D., May 4, 1930, to Irwin and Flora (Tanner) Witt. The Witt family moved to La Crosse in 1931, where Jeanine grew up and attended First German Ev. Lutheran School, also known as the Dutch College and then Central High School, graduating in 1948. She married Al Schlicht on Aug. 20, 1949.

She is survived by her three children, Richard A. (Mary) Schlicht of La Crosse, Karen M. (Jeffrey) Berg of Oshkosh, Wis., Ronald J. (Elisabeth) Schlicht of Maple Grove; and her 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; brothers, Irwin Ron and Kenneth J. Witt. She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 and there will be a committal service at Oak Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.