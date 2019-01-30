Jeannette Brown

Jeannette Marie (Andre) Brown, 66 of Irene, SD, died Jan. 21, 2019 at her home following a brief illness.

Funeral services were held Jan. 25 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg. Burial followed in Bluffview Cemetery, Vermillion, SD.

She was born in Viborg, SD on May 15, 1952 to Ralph and Iona (Johnson) Andre. She grew up near Wakonda, SD, and graduated from Centerville High School and Southeast Technical Institute. She married Leroy Eugene Brown on March 20, 1971 in Vermillion, SD.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy, of Irene, SD; children Scott Brown, of Hurley, SD; Tena (Marlin) Johansen, of Viborg, SD; Michael (Nicolle) Brown, of Sioux Falls, SD; Michelle (Jeremy) Jensen, of Tea, SD; 12 grandchildren; siblings Danny (Kathy) Andre, Beresford, SD; Dave (Carla) Andre, Denver, Colorado; Terry (Diane) Andre, Black River Falls, Wisconsin; John Andre, Waterloo, Iowa; Jeannee (Russell) Anderson, Gettysburg, SD; and Sherry (Scott) Bachtell, Viborg, SD.

Her arrangements were through Hansen Funeral Home.