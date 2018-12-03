Jeannette L. Anderson, formerly of Gettysburg, SD, died at the age 93 in Zumbrota, MN, on Nov. 8, 2018.

Jeannette was born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Lebanon, SD, the third of four children to John and Cecilia Schneider. She graduated from Lebanon High School and received her teaching certificate. She taught briefly before marrying Otto R. Anderson on Jan. 9, 1947. She and Otto raised two children and farmed near Gettysburg and Akaska. After Otto’s death in 1973, she worked for a time in the Potter County Treasurers Office and served as the Sacred Heart Rectory housekeeper. After her retirement, she lived for several years in Rapid City before moving to Apply Valley, MN.

Jeannette was a tireless volunteer and community servant. She was a cub scout den mother and girl scout troupe leader, served for many years on the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary, and helped organize many annual Mardi Gras events. She was also known for her expert needlework and created numerous knitted and crocheted gifts and family heirlooms. Always up for a card game, she was still playing bridge regularly until her death.

Her family will remember her for her hospitality, hosting many large holiday gatherings, lending a hand and support in time of need, and her abiding love for her grandchildren.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, Otto; brothers, Leonard and Donavan Schneider; and sister, Joyce (Jack) Schoof. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Denise), Tempe, AZ, and Mary (John) Wagner, Zumbrota, MN; grandchildren, Zach and Clay Anderson, Emily, Danny, and Carrie Wagner along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Apple Valley Villa, 14610 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, MN. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg, SD, on Monday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Mass of Celebration is planned in Gettysburg in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of the Risen Savior, Apple Valley, MN, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, SD. www.henrywanderson.com