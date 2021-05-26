Nov. 25, 1963 - May 23, 2021

Jennifer Jost, 57, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls following her battle with liver and kidney failure.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten officiating. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the church. ***Please wear bright colors in celebration of Jen’s life.

Jennifer Lynn Simon was born November 25, 1963 in Gettysburg, SD to Joseph and Lucille (Voorhes) Simon of Lebanon, SD. She grew up in Lebanon where she attended school through the eighth grade. She later went to Gettysburg High School, where she was a cheerleader and class president for the class of 1982. While growing up in Lebanon, she spent her summers at The Plunge, South Dakota’s first outdoor swimming pool, and taught swimming lessons for nine years.

Jennifer continued her schooling at Northern State University, earning her associate’s degree in office administration in 1984. She returned to Gettysburg and married Brooke Bieber of Onida on May 25, 1985. They were blessed with their daughter, Kelsey Janine.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1997, Jennifer married Tyler Jost of Agar. They made their home in Gettysburg.

Over the years, Jennifer has worked for Community First Bank, Super 8 Motel, Vision Care Associates, the American Legion, and Vilas Superstore before starting her own cleaning business. Her business was spurred by her desire to help people, as many of her clients lived alone. She not only helped them by cleaning their homes, but also got to know them better by keeping them company and visiting, where her natural “gift for gab” brought joy and entertainment to those around her. Her boundless energy allowed her to complete tasks while laughing all the way.

She served as president of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed working on community improvement projects and tourism promotions. She also helped with committees for the all-school reunions. She loved camping, entertaining, and organizing parties. Her creative side brought fun to events, whether it was whipping up a costume for Halloween or creating posters to celebrate a birthday bash. Her infectious energy made it easy to get on board with her plans, and her thoughtful nature was known by many as she was the first to remember her friends with birthday greetings and well-wishes.

In May of 2020, while the Covid-19 pandemic was at its height, Jennifer embraced sobriety. During the following months, she learned about life without alcohol and shared her stories to help others as they strived to achieve an alcohol-free lifestyle. She had the distinction as the first patient to use the emergency unit at the new hospital in Gettysburg, and on December 20, 2020 she started her battle with liver disease. She spent the next five months fighting her illness, while she waited on an organ transplant list.

Jennifer’s life will be cherished always by her husband Tyler, Gettysburg; daughter, Kelsey, Olathe, KS; her siblings: Patti Arbach, Rapid City, Peg (Jerry) Hageman, Hoven, Janet Simon (Tim Job), Aberdeen, John (Cindy) Simon, Lebanon, and Jim (Becky) Simon, Lebanon; mother-in-law: Sola Jost, Agar; brothers and sisters-in-law: Tim Jost, Onida, Tamie Brandt, Onida, Mick Jost, Onida, and Marti (Kurt) Arbach, Hoven; her incredible circle of friends: Jackie Hanson, Brandy Cole, Kristi Hansen, and Dawn Hinckley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers, classmates, and friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Janine Van Well; and father-in-law, Dennis Jost.

Memorials may be directed to Keep Hope Local, 127 Hilltop Dr., Gettysburg, SD 57442 or the Gettysburg Swimming Pool, 109 E Commercial Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

