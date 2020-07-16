Jerald B. Clark

Sept. 14, 1933 – July 6, 2020

Jerald Boyd Clark was born in Sully County, outside of Gettysburg, South Dakota on Sept. 14, 1933 to Daniel Robert Clark and Jenny M. (DuBois) Clark, the third of three boys. He died July 6, 2020.

He attended country school, then Gettysburg High School where he met the love of his life, Josephine (Joie) Carolyn Klein. They graduated from GHS in 1951. Jerald attended South Dakota School of Mines and received a degree in Electrical Engineering.

He married Joie on Nov. 9, 1953, then entered the Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for two years during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Army he and Joie and daughter, Carol settled in Boulder, CO where he was employed for 35 years at Public Service Company as an Electrical Engineer, Warehouse Supervisor and finally Garage supervisor.

Jerald and Josephine were blessed with four children: Carol Marie, Paul Michael, David Klein, and Daniel Boyd. Jerald and Joie were members of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church in Boulder, then St. John the Baptist Church in Longmont. Serving others was important to their faith and life so after retiring they worked with RVICS for several years. They delivered meals for Meals on Wheels and were involved in several ways with their Parish. Jerald also volunteered as a handyman for people who couldn’t afford those services. He continued with Meals on Wheels, food bank, and Parish projects even after Joie’s death.

Jerald enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, square dancing, making stained glass hangings, and watching sports, especially local teams. His greatest joy came from being with his family. He was a dedicated and beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. One of the highlights of his life in recent years was being able to attend the Northern Colorado Honor Flight for Veterans Of War in Washington, DC.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, 1 sister-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law, and a nephew.

He is survived by his children: Carol (Tom) Kammer, Paul (Rita) Clark, David (Sue) Clark, Daniel Clark; his grandchildren: Jennifer Robbins, Marcus (Andrea) Kammer, Michelle (Ian) Montel, Janet Kammer (Curt) Schaumburg and Kelsey Clark (Fiance’ Nathaniel Jones); great-grandchildren: Noah Montel, Kendra Robbins, Benjamin Kammer, Charlotte Montel, Aubree Kammer, Nathaniel Montel and Josephine Schaumburg; step-grandchildren: Aaron Robbins, Tony Robbins and Kyrie Robbins; 2 sisters-in-law and 12 nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Longmont Meals on Wheels www.longmontmeals.org/give