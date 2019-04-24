Jerome Hageman, 84, Hoven, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Bowdle Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, April 23 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment, with military graveside rites by the Hoven Legion Post, followed at the Church Cemetery.

Jerome Hageman, son of Margaret (Baus) and Albert F. Hageman, was born Dec. 3, 1934 at his parent’s farm NE of Gettysburg. Jerome attended Lucas #26 Township Rural School and St. Anthony’s Parochial School in Hoven. In 1946, he moved to a farm his parents purchased one-mile E. of Hoven. He finished his primary school at St. Anthony’s and then attended Hoven High School.

He served his country in the United States Army, enlisting on June 16, 1954. Following his honorable discharge on April 6, 1956, he returned to the farm. He married Betty Simon on Nov. 5, 1957 at Hoven. They eventually settled on the Nick Frost farm 1 ½ miles SW of Hoven.

In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Jerome was also involved in various business interests. In 1960, he became a partner in the Hoven Dairy Corporation and later at the cheese factories in Pollock and Wishek, ND and the Bowdle Creamery. After 30 years, he sold his interest in the dairy businesses. Jerome was innovative in the cheese industries as his business developed and held patents on several different machines. Jerome also owned and operated an over-the-road and rural pickup dairy trucking line. In 1983, he became a shareholder and director in the Bank of Hoven which, in 1987, started a nationwide credit card business. Since 1990 through 2018, he served as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, which is currently known as Plains Commerce Bank with locations at Hoven, Conde, Sioux Falls, Watertown, Mitchell, Bismarck, ND and Aberdeen.

Jerome was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at Hoven. He belonged to the Hoven Service Club, Hoven Country Club, John J. Peters American Legion Post No. 159 and served on the Holy Infant Hospital Board for 16 years. He also served on various dairy boards such as the state appointed Dairy Advertising Board for six years.

Jerome’s time consisted of long workdays but he cherished time spent with Betty, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also occasionally hunted and fished.

Jerome is survived by his wife Betty, five sons, Tom (Colleen) Hageman, Brian (Marci) Hageman and Jerry (Peggy) Hageman, all of Hoven, John (Patti) Hageman of Gilbert, AZ, and Steve (Angie) Hageman of Watertown; four daughters, Karen Hageman (Gary) Snow of Mercedes, TX, Connie (Rob) Spindler and Theresa (Dave) Hunnel of Hoven and Mary Jean (Chuck) Ortmeier of Tea, SD; two brothers Donald (Rosalie) Hageman of Hoven and James (Janet) Hageman of Sun City, AZ; one sister, Lorraine Hoffman, of Hoven; 25 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father on Jan. 17, 1995, his mother on May 13, 1995, a brother, Gillis, a sister, Beatrice Arbach, and one infant brother.

