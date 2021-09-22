Aug. 2, 1936 - Sept. 15, 2021

Jerry Hawkinson, 85, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Avera Missouri River Health Center, Gettysburg.

Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 20 at Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Scott Crook presiding. Burial followed in the Springs Cemetery, rural Tolstoy.

Jerry was born on Aug. 2, 1936, to Carl and Elsie (Nold) on the farm near Onaka, South Dakota. He excelled in sports and music and graduated from Hoven High School in 1954. He spent his 18th birthday in bootcamp, having enlisted in the United States Navy.

After serving his country for four years, Jerry decided he wanted to go to college and enrolled at South Dakota State University. He would go on to win several awards for horse showmanship and graduate in 1962. He remained a proud alum for life. Go Jackrabbits!

After graduation he moved to beautiful Montana to work for the US Bureau of Land Management where he became a team leader. He fought forest fires in the area and even led teams to Alaska for several summers. He would often speak about the bravery of his men risking their lives to save forestland, but never of his own courage and sacrifice. “Someone needed to lead them, and the Lord picked me.”

While in Montana, Jerry met Lauris Collison and her two sons, Michael and Eric. They married and Jerry adopted both boys into his heart and home. On Jan. 1, 1967, they welcomed the first baby of the year in Miles City, Montana, their son, Lane. The family eventually moved back to Gettysburg, South Dakota to pursue Jerry’s dream of owning and operating his own farm. He would raise thousands of animals over the next 40 years. He was known for his Angus cattle and his beautiful horses.

Throughout his life Jerry was active in FFA, 4-H, the VFW, his beloved Potter County Fair, and several other organizations. He was rarely idle. He loved dessert. He was a proud veteran. His family will forever miss his giant bear hugs, his genuine ear-to-ear smile, his ability to make a short story long and his remarkable talent to respond to anything with a quick one liner full of wisdom. His unfailing faith leaves his family with some peace.

He is survived by his sister, Oleatha Goeke of Jefferson, GA; son, Lane (Brandy) Hawkinson of Gettysburg; grandchildren: Kristy (Chris) Jones and son, Cohen, Spearfish, SD, Jamie Hawkinson and children, Jasmyn, Mikayla, Cameron, and Leaha of Faulkton, SD, Kasey (Josh) Wagner and sons, Kaden and Ryan of Sioux Falls, SD, Jennifer (Michael) Jolley of Coeur D’Alene, ID, Eric Hawkinson of Gettysburg, Destiny Voyles, Belle Fourche, SD, Chance Voyles of Belle Fourche, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie; ex-wife, Lauris; sons, Michael and Eric; brothers: Robert, Howard, and Larry; sister, Pearl Armstrong; brothers-in-law, Robert Goeke and Kenny Armstrong; and sister-in-law, Belva Hawkinson.

